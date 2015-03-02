Deloitte in Timor-Leste is represented by Deloitte Unipessoal LDA and is controlled by the Australian partnership of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd member firm in Australia.

We provide audit, tax, consulting, and financial advisory services to public and private clients across Timor-Leste.

Known as an employer of choice for innovative human resources programs, we are committed to helping our clients and our people excel and are dedicated to strengthening corporate responsibility, building public trust, and making a positive impact in their communities.